Basketball players suspended over match-fixing case took part in semi-final game, finals postponed

SINGAPORE: Players from the National Basketball League Division 1 team Adroit who were suspended were part of the team's roster for the semi-finals of the competition, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said in a statement late on Friday (Aug 29).

CNA understands that the suspended players were being investigated as part of a match-fixing case that was made public earlier this month. The Adroit players took part in the 55-43 win over Siglap Basketball Club on Aug 27.

In its statement, BAS said it has decided to postpone the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 finals, originally scheduled for Aug 30, to Sep 7.

"This will allow for an internal review and appropriate disciplinary procedures to be carried out thoroughly and fairly," said BAS.

It also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the affected teams and stakeholders.

"While this situation is regrettable, it is critical that we follow due process to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the game. We seek your understanding and patience as we carry out these proceedings," said BAS.

The suspension of the players in question remains in effect, said BAS. It added that it is conducting a "full review" of the incident, including whether further disciplinary action is warranted.