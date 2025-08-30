Basketball players suspended over match-fixing case took part in semi-final game, finals postponed
The Basketball Association of Singapore said it is conducting a "full review" of the incident, including whether further disciplinary action is warranted.
SINGAPORE: Players from the National Basketball League Division 1 team Adroit who were suspended were part of the team's roster for the semi-finals of the competition, the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) said in a statement late on Friday (Aug 29).
CNA understands that the suspended players were being investigated as part of a match-fixing case that was made public earlier this month. The Adroit players took part in the 55-43 win over Siglap Basketball Club on Aug 27.
In its statement, BAS said it has decided to postpone the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 finals, originally scheduled for Aug 30, to Sep 7.
"This will allow for an internal review and appropriate disciplinary procedures to be carried out thoroughly and fairly," said BAS.
It also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the affected teams and stakeholders.
"While this situation is regrettable, it is critical that we follow due process to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the game. We seek your understanding and patience as we carry out these proceedings," said BAS.
The suspension of the players in question remains in effect, said BAS. It added that it is conducting a "full review" of the incident, including whether further disciplinary action is warranted.
On Aug 19, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said nine people had been arrested for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the competition.
Investigations are ongoing against the nine for suspected offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The individuals - eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident - are aged between 19 and 35. Some of them are players for teams in the league.
The following Wednesday, BAS said in a statement that league games, running from Jul 14 to Aug 30, would go on.
"As we do not have concrete evidence that the BAS NBL Division 1 is compromised, and in fairness to the players and teams who have trained hard for this competition, BAS will let the ongoing tournament continue as per schedule," it said.
"Any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities."