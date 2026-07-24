Late Ilhan Fandi stunner gives Lions win over Cambodia in ASEAN football championship opener

SINGAPORE: As he did in that historic game against Hong Kong, Ilhan Fandi once again came to Singapore's rescue as the Lions beat Cambodia 2-1 in their ASEAN Hyundai Cup opener on Friday (Jul 24).

A first-half goal from Shawal Anuar at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh had given Gavin Lee's men the lead, before a 55th-minute Sovann Ouk screamer levelled things up.

But as the game looked destined for a draw, substitute Ilhan scored a stunner with what was virtually the last kick of the match.

Singapore were almost a goal up within two minutes but Shawal was just inches away from a Glenn Kweh cross.

The Lions had the ball in the back of the net about 15 minutes later, but Shawal, who provided the ball to Harhys Stewart, was clearly offside in the build-up.

While Cambodia dominated possession, they were unable to test Izwan Mahbud.

The Lions were not to be denied as they got their goal in the 22nd minute. A through ball from Lionel Tan found the speedy Shawal, and he caught out Cambodian goalkeeper Hul Kimhuy at the near post.

A series of changes after the interval seemed to spark Cambodia into life, and they got their equaliser 10 minutes into the second half. Sovann, who was left in acres of space on the right flank, got his first international goal after rifling home a sublime strike.

Cambodia were on the rise and should have taken the lead about 10 minutes later as Sa Ty timed his run to perfection and cut inside his man, only to be denied by Izwan.

With the game opening up, the next chance fell the way of the Lions. Two substitutes combined as Farhan Zulkifli cut a ball across to Song Ui-young, but the midfielder could only fire over.

Singapore piled on more pressure towards the final whistle, and Ilhan had the ball in the back of the net from a freekick, but the goal was belatedly ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.

Then came the drama to break Cambodian hearts. Lion City Sailors striker Ilhan flicked up a pass from Song, and then smashed an unstoppable strike home.

It has been an eventful few months for the 23-year-old, who late last year scored the winner against Hong Kong to send Singapore to the Asian Cup.