Malaysia edge Singapore 2-1 in football friendly

Cklamovski brought on two substitutes in the 62nd minute with Malaysia firmly in control of the game. One of them, Quentin Cheng, nearly caught out Singapore's backline after winning the ball back in the opposition half and Izwan had to palm away his strike.

After Figueiredo came inches from doubling his tally for the night, Lee had seen enough and made three changes, including bringing on forward Ilhan Fandi.

Ilhan’s introduction paid off immediately as he pulled one back in the 72nd minute with a thunderous 30-yard strike after rolling his defender, leaving Haziq with no chance.

That goal breathed some life into the Lions and Malaysia's Facundo Garces was booked for a tactical foul with around 15 minutes left. Substitute Romel Morales should have sealed the game in the 81st minute when put through on goal, but Izwan denied him in a one-on-one.

Singapore continued to pose a threat on the break with Ilhan and fellow substitute Jordan Emaviwe combining well, only for the former to loop a difficult header over the bar. Emaviwe won a corner for the Lions in the 85th minute after a powerful run down the left and shortly after, Ilhan's speculative shot from range was deflected away.

But Singapore's defensive shakiness continued to rear its head as Ryhan Stewart was stripped off the ball in his own half, but Gabriel Palermo could not find his teammates in the box.