The biggest names to play in the Singapore Premier League - now joined by Keisuke Honda
From proven stars to calculated gambles, here's a look at Singapore football’s marquee imports over the years.
SINGAPORE: Ex-Japan international Keisuke Honda’s arrival at Albirex Niigata Singapore - set to be known as FC Jurong next season - adds a touch of pedigree to the Singapore Premier League’s modest list of marquee imports.
Some lived up to the billing. Others did not quite hit the mark. But all brought attention - and expectations - to a league that has always craved star quality.
Here are 10 of the biggest names to sign for a Singapore football club.
1) Mohammad Khakpour (Geylang United)
Nationality: Iran
DOB: Feb 20, 1969
Joined in 1996
This was the inaugural campaign of the S.League, as it was then known, when fans packed stadiums across the country.
Perhaps at his peak, he needed just one season to leave his mark. The composed centre-back brought leadership and calm to Geylang’s defence.
When it mattered, he delivered - none more so than in the end-of-season championship playoff, where he scored in a 2-1 victory over Singapore Armed Forces as Geylang clinched the inaugural S.League title.
Khakpour would go on to play at the 1998 World Cup, where Iran finished third in their group behind Germany and Yugoslavia.
2) Hamid Reza Estili (Geylang United)
Nationality: Iran
Date of birth: Apr 1, 1967
Joined in 1996
Part of an Iranian trio that also included forward Mohsen Garousi, Estili arrived with similarly high expectations.
He slotted seamlessly into the Eagles' midfield engine, helping transform the club into a winning machine with his tactical nous and knack for scoring at crucial moments.
Estili and compatriot Khakpour were both on the scoresheet in the 2–1 victory over Singapore Armed Forces as Geylang lifted the 1996 championship title.
But it was two years after arriving in Singapore, at the 1998 World Cup, where he etched his name into Iranian football folklore.
Estili’s opening goal - a header into the top-left corner - set Iran on their way to a 2–1 win over the United States, their only victory of the group stage.
3) Therdsak Chaiman (SAFFC)
Nationality: Thailand
DOB: Sep 29, 1973
Joined in 2002 and 2005
Across two spells with SAFFC, Therdsak became a firm favourite not only among the club’s supporters, but also - begrudgingly - among rival fans.
The attacking midfielder enjoyed a prolific loan spell, scoring 27 goals in 33 matches as SAFFC cruised to the league title, while also claiming the S.League Best Player award.
In the prime of his career, he returned to Thai side BEC Tero Sasana, where he guided them to the final of the 2003 AFC Champions League and was named the tournament's most valuable player.
The Thai international returned to Singapore in 2005 to again torment rival S.League clubs and went on to enjoy further success with SAFFC.
In all, Therdsak won five S.League titles and two Singapore Cups.
By the time he ended his playing career with Chonburi FC, he was widely regarded as one of the best footballers to have come from Southeast Asia.
4) Grant Holt (Sengkang Marine)
Nationality: England
DOB: Apr 12, 1981
Joined in 2002
Grant Holt’s journey to the English top flight included an unlikely detour: Sengkang Marine (now Hougang United).
He signed a four-month deal after being recruited by his countryman Trevor Morgan - reportedly a family friend who had taken charge of the struggling S.League side.
The club finished a respectable eighth place out of 12 teams, with Holt netting 12 goals that season.
“You could see that he was a good target man who was strong in the air and held up the ball well,” former Singapore international R Sasikumar told Al Jazeera.
“But Sengkang were struggling at the time with no real notable stars so he had a tough time showing his quality.”
But it was just the beginning. The striker went on to represent Norwich City in the English Premier League, clinching the club's Player of the Year award for three straight seasons.
5) Jermaine Pennant (Tampines Rovers)
Nationality: England
DOB: Jan 15, 1983
Joined in 2016
One of the biggest names to grace Singapore football's top flight, Pennant's arrival brought both excitement and trepidation.
After all, his career had been marred by controversy and off-the-field issues, including a drink-driving conviction.
He arrived in Singapore to much fanfare and was even mobbed by fans after a pre-season friendly.
But his star-studded Tampines side, headlined by the former Liverpool and Arsenal winger, could only finish second in the league and also fell short in the cup competitions.
With his best years clearly behind him, Pennant, earning a reported S$20,000 a month, scored five goals in 32 appearances for Tampines.
Eventually, he left at the end of the season when the club decided to cut costs by reducing wages.
"He's a great player, but no player makes the team," club chairman Krishna Ramachandra said at the time.
"While the club could afford his wages, it would also send the wrong message to all the other players that one player is getting a super-scale salary while the others have to take a pay cut," he added.
6) Diego Lopes (Lion City Sailors)
Nationality: Brazil
DOB: May 3, 1994
Joined in 2021
The Sailors poached Lopes from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave for S$2.9 million in what was the most expensive deal in the history of Singapore's top flight.
Signed on a three-year contract, the attacking midfielder quickly became one of the Singapore Premier League’s standout performers.
He won the league title in his debut season and in the process, established himself as a firm fan favourite.
He eventually left for Chinese Super League outfit Qingdao Hainiu, after scoring more than 30 goals for the Sailors.
7) Maxime Lestienne (Lion City Sailors)
Nationality: Belgium
DOB: Jun 17, 1992
Joined in 2022
A Belgian youth international, Lestienne joined on a free transfer from Belgian top-tier side Standard Liege, initially signing a two-year deal before extending his stay by a further two years.
By the time his stint was over, he became widely regarded as one of Singapore club football's all-time greats.
Over four outstanding seasons, he became a league champion, won the Singapore Cup thrice, and amassed numerous individual accolades.
The league’s top assist-maker in each of his three full seasons in Singapore, he also claimed the Golden Boot and Player of the Year awards in 2023.
In total, he registered more than 160 goal contributions, including a dramatic injury-time equaliser in the AFC Champions League Two final, though the Sailors ultimately fell short.
8) Bailey Wright (Lion City Sailors)
Nationality: Australia
DOB: Jul 28, 1992
Joined in 2023
An Australian international, Wright arrived in 2023 with a solid reputation, having played in England for the likes of Sunderland, Preston North End and Bristol City.
And just a year earlier, he had featured in the World Cup in Qatar, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Denmark that got them through to the round of 16.
Last year, the defender played a key role as the Sailors reached the final of the AFC Champions League Two.
The Sailors fell to United Arab Emirates side Sharjah, dashing their hopes of becoming the first local club side to win a continental title.
9) Bart Ramselaar (Lion City Sailors)
Nationality: Netherlands
DOB: Jun 29, 1996
Joined in 2024
Ramselaar joined the Sailors project in his prime years from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht for a reported fee of S$2.2 million, reuniting with his former Utrecht assistant coach.
A former Eredivisie winner with PSV Eindhoven, he made three appearances for the Dutch national team between 2016 and 2017, playing alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Wesley Sneijder, Georginio Wijnaldum and Arjen Robben.
The playmaker was brilliant in the Sailors' run to the AFC Champions League Two final last year, especially during the knockout rounds, where he scored one of the goals of the season against Sydney FC in the semi-finals.
He is currently joint-fourth on the Singapore Premier League top-scorers' chart (8 goals), and second in the assists rankings (9).
10) Keisuke Honda (Albirex Niigata Singapore)
Nationality: Japan
DOB: Jun 13, 1986
Joined in 2026
Honda built a distinguished career across Europe and Asia, beginning in Japan with Nagoya Grampus Eight before spells in the Netherlands, Russia, and a high-profile stint at AC Milan.
A talisman for Japan, he earned nearly 100 caps and featured in three World Cups, establishing himself as one of his country’s most recognisable footballers.
After leaving Milan, his career became increasingly nomadic, with shorter stints in leagues such as Australia, Brazil and Portugal.
By the time he joins Albirex Niigata Singapore, soon to be named FC Jurong, the veteran midfielder will be 40.
"My primary goal with this club is to win the league title. There are a couple of very strong rivals, so it will be a tough challenge, but I am determined to achieve it," said Honda.