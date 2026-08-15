Singapore women's netball team retain Asian Championship crown

SINGAPORE: The Singapore women’s netball team beat Hong Kong to retain their Asian Netball Championship crown on Saturday (Aug 15).

The Singapore Vandas successfully defended their 2024 title, their fifth time winning the tournament.

At the Kai Tak Arena on Saturday, they came out on top against a Hong Kong side with home-field advantage with a score of 57-33.

The Vandas went into the final with a strong record in the tournament, beating the Maldives, Sri Lanka, host Hong Kong, and India and only dropping a game to Malaysia.

They would then go on to beat Sri Lanka again in the semi-finals to book their place in the final.

Amidst their run to the final, the team also sealed qualification for the Netball World Cup, which will be held in Sydney next year.