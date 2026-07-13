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Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
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Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne

Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev as Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Deborah Jevans, Chair of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club look on REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates with the runner-up trophy after his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner as Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales on the court during the trophy presentation for the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sinner passes stern Zverev test in final to stay on Wimbledon throne
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Marko Djurica
13 Jul 2026 02:58AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 03:33AM)
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LONDON, July 12 : Jannik Sinner retained his Wimbledon title by beating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 in the final on Sunday to claim his fifth Grand Slam crown and extend his dominance over the German to 10 straight victories.

The win placed Sinner in rare company as the 10th man in the professional era to successfully defend the title, strengthening his credentials as one of the dominant players of his generation while he chases down big rival Carlos Alcaraz's seven majors.

"There's no better place, honestly, to play tennis," Sinner said as he cradled the pineapple-topped Challenge Cup.

"I'm standing here. You can feel the nerves in a Sunday morning when you wake up, that this is a very special day, and you never know how many times you can come back. So I never take things for granted.

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"Playing in front of very special people throughout the two weeks. It's been amazing. Thanks for the support. You're always amazing to me and you gave me the most special feeling a tennis player can ever feel."

ZVEREV TAKES EARLY LEAD

Both finalists slugged it out for 12 games in a high-octane first set on a warm and windy afternoon, before Zverev moved up a gear and hit a powerful forehand winner to clinch a gripping tiebreak, yelling and crouching down in celebration.

The clean ball-striking continued but Zverev began to show signs of frustration late in the second set, where a much more animated Sinner gained the upper hand in the tiebreak and went on to level the contest at one set apiece.

INJURY SCARE FOR GERMAN

Zverev brought up his first break point midway through the third set after more than 2-1/2 hours, but slipped and fell to the ground after being wrong-footed by a Sinner drop shot. With Zverev screaming out in agony, the Centre Court crowd gasped when he rolled onto his back clutching his right knee.

The second seed dusted himself off and carried on but was left seething when Sinner pounced in the next game to break for a 5-3 lead, slamming his racket to the floor, and soon found himself trailing the Italian two-sets-to-one after nearly three hours of battle.

SINNER TAKES FULL CONTROL

Sinner broke again for a 4-3 advantage in the fourth set as Zverev's level briefly dipped, and the 24-year-old held firm in an entertaining spell to complete the victory and then collapsed to the threadbare turf in celebration.

A dejected Zverev was left to ponder what could have been after a fourth Grand Slam final defeat.

"I don't really like you anymore," Zverev told Sinner jokingly.

"To be fair, I lost to you nine (sic) times in a row," he added, losing count of his run of defeats against Sinner.

"Congratulations to Jannik, he showed once again why he's the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you on the finals weekends. It's a great honour to be here. Unfortunately, it didn't go my way."

Source: Reuters
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