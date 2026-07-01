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Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three
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Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three

Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his second round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner shakes the hand of Portugal's Nuno Borges after winning their second round match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
01 Jul 2026 11:32PM
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LONDON, July 1 : Defending Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner had several members of Europe's Ryder Cup team watching his second-round clash with Nuno Borges on Wednesday and in golfing parlance he kept it straight down the middle in a relatively risk-free victory.

After the hazards he found against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in a nervy five-set victory in round one, top seed Sinner rarely looked in danger as he won 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4.

World number 48 Borges provided stubborn resistance and was a point away from taking the second set, but Sinner was rock-solid when it mattered as he avoided another long contest.

Sinner, the hot favourite in the absence of injured chief rival Carlos Alcaraz, failed to convert any of the three break points he earned in the opening set but stepped on the throttle in the tiebreak to take the opener.

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He strayed off course at the start of the second set and sprayed a forehand long to drop his serve.

Portugal's Borges stayed ahead throughout the set, but serving at 5-4 he buried a routine backhand into the net on set point and paid the price as Sinner broke back and then reeled off six points in a row to win the second tiebreak of the match.

Sinner dominated thereafter to rack up an Italian record 95th Grand Slam match win, moving ahead of Nicola Pietrangeli.

Source: Reuters
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