Size of new Milan ice hockey arena defended by organisers

MILAN, Italy, Dec 8 : The size of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics ice hockey arena was defended by Games organisers and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Monday after reports that it was shorter than the standard used in NHL venues.

The debate about dimensions is the latest cloud over the Santagiulia Arena in Milan, after building delays mean test events won't be held until January 9-11, less than a month before the Games open.

Sports website The Athletic reported last week that the size of the surface rink had fuelled concerns about safety as elite NHL players return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.

According to The Athletic, the IIHF approved a 60-metre (196.85 foot) by 26-metre surface in Milan, which is more than three feet shorter than the 200-foot length required by the NHL.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The surface is a fraction wider than NHL specifications but the concern is that is not enough to compensate for the shorter rink in a sport where high-speed collisions are frequent.

"While these dimensions differ slightly from a typical NHL rink, they are consistent with IIHF regulations, match the rink size used at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and are fully consistent with the dimensions the NHL requires as part of its Global Series Game arena specifications," the federation said in a statement released by the Milano Cortina Foundation.

NHL players last took part in the Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. Four years later, the NHL and International Olympic Committee could not agree on who would pay for travel and other agreements for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, while COVID restrictions kept them from Beijing four years ago.

Progress on the Santagiulia venue has emerged as the main headache in the run-up to the Olympics, which will be co-hosted by Milan and the alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6-22.

Located in the south-east of Milan, the arena will have around 15,000 seats. It is one of two ice hockey venues and is scheduled to host the gold medal games.

It will be inaugurated in January when it hosts the Final Four events in Italy's IHL Hockey League Serie A Championship and the 2025/2026 Italian Cup.