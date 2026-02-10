Ski Jumping-Prevc siblings determined to deliver in mixed team following disappointing start to Games

PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 10 : The opening days of the Milano Cortina Olympics resulted in disappointing finishes for the Prevc siblings and Slovenia, a nation deeply rooted in ski jumping, and they will now look to Tuesday's mixed team event for redemption.

Nika Prevc, seen as a gold medal contender for the normal hill, settled for silver behind Norway's Anne Odine Stroem in the first ski jumping competition of the Games.

A bigger surprise came from her older brother Domen, whose sixth-place finish in the normal hill two days later was one of the most unexpected results of the competition so far.

Now the siblings will try to turn things around together and deliver gold for their country.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The Olympics are where you want to show your best, and I am going to give everything I have," Nika, 20, said after the normal hill competition on Saturday, admitting to frustration over not fully living up to expectations.

Domen was also focused on what lies ahead after his normal hill performance fell short.

"I just want to perform even better tomorrow," he told Reuters after that competition.

Despite a start that fell short of ambitions, Slovenia remain among the favourites for the mixed team event, where two men and two women compete on the normal hill.