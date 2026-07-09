Slade starts as England set to debut trio off the bench against Fiji

July 9 : Centre Henry Slade will start England's Nations Championship clash with Fiji at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, while George Kloska, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Noah Caluori are set to make their debuts off the bench.

• Slade did not make a single appearance in the disastrous 2026 Six Nations campaign but is back in the starting XV as England seek to avoid a sixth straight defeat under coach Steve Borthwick.

• South African-born centre Janse van Rensburg is newly qualified for England and could debut as a replacement, while teenage winger Noah Caluori will do likewise if called upon.

• Prop Kloska is a third player who could earn a first cap as England look to improve from their comprehensive 45-21 loss to South Africa in Johannesburg last weekend.

• Slade’s inclusion means Tommy Freeman moves to the wing, his more natural position, after Borthwick had sought to convert him into a centre.

• Guy Pepper replaces Tom Curry at openside flanker in the other change to the starting line-up. There is still no start for Henry Pollock, who is a replacement.

• Starting XV: 15-Marcus Smith, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Guy Pepper, 6-Ollie Chessum, 5-George Martin, 4-Alex Coles, 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Jamie George (captain), 1-Ellis Genge

• Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 18-George Kloska, 19-Tom Curry, 20-Henry Pollock, 21-Alex Mitchell, 22-Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23-Noah Caluori.