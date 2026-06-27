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Smith leads charge for New Zealand as England trail
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Smith leads charge for New Zealand as England trail

Smith leads charge for New Zealand as England trail
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell celebrates with Devon Conway after taking a catch to dismiss England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Smith leads charge for New Zealand as England trail
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 England's Jamie Smith walks after losing his wicket, caught by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Smith leads charge for New Zealand as England trail
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 27, 2026 England's Jamie Smith is caught out by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell off the bowling of Nathan Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
27 Jun 2026 08:15PM (Updated: 27 Jun 2026 10:28PM)
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NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27 - New Zealand are in front in the deciding third test at Trent Bridge after securing an 84-run first innings lead over England on Saturday.

• Nathan Smith, New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 14, took 4-91 as England were bowled out for 354 just before tea.

• New Zealand had gone into the test without bowlers Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson and lost Blair Tickner during their first innings when he was concussed by a short ball from Jofra Archer.

• Concussion substitute Zak Foulkes stepped up and finished with 3-35, including the key wickets of Ben Stokes in the morning session and Harry Brook in the fifth over after lunch, bowled by a leg-cutter which clipped off stump for 58 from 80 balls.

• England’s only other significant contribution came from the recalled Gus Atkinson, who was dropped by Ben Sears mid-on off O’Rourke but then edged Will O’Rourke to Daryl Mitchell at slip for 23.

Source: Reuters
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