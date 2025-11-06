Smiths back, Itoje on bench for much-changed England against Fiji

BAGSHOT, England :Fullback Marcus Smith and flyhalf Fin Smith have been recalled among seven changes to the England team to face Fiji on Saturday, with captain Maro Itoje having the rare experience of starting on the bench.

Marcus Smith, who missed out on last week's 25-7 win over Australia but played fullback against Fiji in the 2023 World Cup, replaces Freddie Steward, who has a finger injury.

Fin Smith, England's starting 10 in the Six Nations, comes in for George Ford, who is not included in the match 23 named by Steve Borthwick on Thursday as Marcus Smith offers flyhalf cover.

Tommy Freeman moves from outside centre to the right wing in place of the injured Tom Roebuck, allowing the return of in-form Ollie Lawrence at 13 for his first international appearance since rupturing an Achilles against Italy in the Six Nations.

In the pack, the versatile Chandler Cunningham-South comes in at Number Eight, with Ben Earl moving to openside flanker and Guy Pepper retaining the blindside spot.

It is a great opportunity for the hard-carrying Cunningham-South, who has played across the back row and at lock for Harlequins but has not been able to hold down a regular spot with England.

Borthwick seemed to have settled on Tom Willis as his Number Eight but jettisoned him when he announced he would be going to play in France next season, making him ineligible for England after that.

Borthwick then returned to the more athletic approach of Earl, who was a try-scoring man-of-the-match against Australia, but Cunningham-South offers a more bulky option.

Prop Ellis Genge will captain the team with Itoje poised to take back the duties once he joins the fray as a replacement for the first time since 2017.

Henry Arundell and Ben Spencer are the two backs in a 6-2 bench split.

FIJI POSE TOUGH TEST FOR ENGLAND

England's 30-22 defeat by Fiji in front of a sparse Twickenham crowd in August 2023 was probably the nadir of Borthwick's stewardship and they had to battle hard to edge them 30-24 in the World Cup quarter-finals two months later.

Those were the days when Borthwick had instilled an uber-conservative kick-based game that took England agonisingly close to beating South Africa in the semi-finals.

But he has layered on new levels of attack and blooded a host of new players since then. Only five starters from that Marseille quarter-final will begin Saturday's match.

"Fiji are a dangerous team with power and quality right across the pitch," said Borthwick. "They play with physicality and skill, so we’ll need to bring intensity, accuracy and discipline in everything that we do.

"Playing in front of our supporters again at Allianz Stadium means a huge amount to the players, and the team are determined to deliver a performance they can be proud of."

After facing Fiji, England will play New Zealand and Argentina on the following two Saturdays.

Fiji's last match was a 33-27 victory over Japan in the Pacific Cup final in September but they should be a stronger side on Saturday with full access to their many Europe-based players.

Team:

15–Marcus Smith, 14–Tommy Freeman, 13–Ollie Lawrence, 12–Fraser Dingwall, 11–Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10–Fin Smith, 9–Alex Mitchell, 8–Chandler Cunningham-South, 7–Ben Earl, 6–Guy Pepper, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Alex Coles, 3–Joe Heyes, 2–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1–Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16–Jamie George, 17–Fin Baxter, 18–Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19–Maro Itoje, 20–Tom Curry, 21–Henry Pollock, 22–Ben Spencer, 23–Henry Arundell