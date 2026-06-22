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Solbakken wary of Senegal threat as Norway look to build on flying start
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Solbakken wary of Senegal threat as Norway look to build on flying start

Solbakken wary of Senegal threat as Norway look to build on flying start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway coach Stale Solbakken before the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Solbakken wary of Senegal threat as Norway look to build on flying start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Leo Ostigard scores their third goal past Iraq's Jalal Hassan REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Solbakken wary of Senegal threat as Norway look to build on flying start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Iraq v Norway - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 16, 2026 Norway's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Alexander Sorloth and David Moller Wolfe IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Paul Rutherford
22 Jun 2026 08:27AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 21 : Norway's World Cup return began with a roar, but manager Stale Solbakken said their next task is to show the same identity and discipline against a Senegal side with the pace and quality to punish any drop in standards.

A 4-1 win over Iraq, with Erling Haaland scoring twice, put Norway top of Group I ahead of France on goal difference after their first World Cup match in 28 years.

Senegal, beaten 3-1 by France, need a response at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Monday to keep their last-32 hopes from slipping into danger.

Solbakken said Norway would not be cowed by the occasion or the opponent, but warned that Senegal demanded full respect.

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"I'm not afraid or anything tomorrow but have great respect for Senegal," Solbakken told a press conference on Sunday.

"They are a fast and quality side and we will need to be ready to face that, defending their wingers and be wary of their counters, Sadio Mane is a great player, but the most important thing for me is that we keep our identity and follow what we do best."

Norway swept through qualifying with eight wins from eight matches, scoring 37 goals, and victory would put them in contention to fight for the first place in the group in a final match against France. Solbakken, however, said Norway were not interested in calculations.

"We are not doing maths or anything, we need to put another good performance and keep improving and think about qualification later at another point," he said.

Haaland will again carry much of Norway's attacking threat after his opening double, though Solbakken said the Manchester City forward needed the team around him to function.

"Haaland is in great shape and let's hope there is more to come," he said. "He needs help and I hope we can help him too with great support.

"Let's hope he continues to bring us joy through goals."

Solbakken also expressed concern about the pitch.

"We looked at the pitch and it is a bit like artificial grass, short and hard underneath," he said. "It seems bad for teams who like to hold possession.

"Sure, if the pitch is dry it would be a problem, but tomorrow the forecast is rain so it should help. But we can't do anything, it is what it is."

Source: Reuters
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