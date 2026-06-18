South Korea's football fans feeling the love from Mexicans at World Cup as the two nations prepare to face off

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Almost everywhere he has gone in Guadalajara, South Korean Lee Beomyong is stopped for photographs.

But he is neither a footballer nor a K-pop idol, but just an ordinary fan in Mexico to support the Taegeuk Warriors at the World Cup.

"I'm very surprised, I've never experienced this situation before," he told CNA at a fan festival on Wednesday (Jun 17). "If I got money from the pictures I took, I would be rich!"

Mr Lee is not the only one feeling the love.

Numerous clips have surfaced on social media of South Korean fans being embraced by their Mexican counterparts since the tournament began.

And on the streets of Guadalajara, it is no different.

Fellow South Korean Jihoon Kim told CNA how things have been "super crazy" since he arrived in the city last Saturday.

"It's uncountable (how many pictures I've taken)," he said. "If I accept a request from one person, it will be next, next, next."

Prior to arriving in Mexico for the first time, Mr Lee recalled how he had some concerns.

"I was scared and worried about Mexico's safety," he said. "But ... everybody is kind and lovely, so I'm very happy here."

The warm welcome in Mexico comes even as the two countries prepare to face off against each other. Each side won their Group A tournament opener, and a victory in Thursday's match will guarantee the winner a place in the knockout phase.