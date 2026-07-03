Spain ease past Austria with 3-0 World Cup win

LOS ANGELES: Spain coasted past Austria and into the World Cup last-16 on Thursday (Jul 2), thoroughly outclassing their opponents in a 3-0 knockout win with a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a Pedro Porro header.

The European champions controlled possession and sliced through the Austrian defence in a typically dominant performance in Los Angeles, as Hollywood stars Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and singer Rosalia cheered on.

The win - which could have been by a greater margin, with a disallowed goal and a free kick off the woodwork - sets up a tantalising round-of-16 clash with either Portugal or Croatia.

The SoFi Stadium was a sea of red and excitement was sky-high over the first visit by a bona fide World Cup favourite to America's second city.