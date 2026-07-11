Mikel Merino's goal lifts Spain past Belgium, into semifinals vs. France

A spot in the July 19 final will be at stake when Spain plays France in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. The French are seeking a third straight trip to the final having won in 2018 before losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago.

Merino, who was on the field less than six minutes before scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday, entered in the 86th minute and smashed in a rebound after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens spilled a soft shot by Pau Cubarsi.

Lammens replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois (four saves) in the 71st minute.

In the second minute of second-half stoppage time, Spain defender Aymeric Laporte bailed out goalkeeper Unai Simon with a clearance in front of the goal.

Spain had not conceded a goal in the tournament through five matches but found themselves tied 1-1 at the half.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead in the 30th minute with a rebound off a shot by Dani Olmo but a header by Charles De Ketelaere in the 41st was the equalizer.