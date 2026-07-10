Mbappe leads France to comfortable 2-0 win over Morocco

FOXBOROUGH: France captain Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but curled in a superb goal on the hour as his side struck twice in six minutes to brush aside Morocco 2-0 on Thursday (Jul 9) and book their spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

Mbappe, who at 27 became the youngest player to rack up 20 World Cup appearances, also bagged his 20th World Cup goal with a curling shot from just inside the box before Ousmane Dembele added another six minutes later with a low drive to set up a last-four meeting with Belgium or Spain.

Mbappe is the tournament's joint top scorer with eight goals, level with Lionel Messi, and he trails the Argentine by one goal in the World Cup all-time scoring list.

"That’s three (semi-finals) in a row - it’s good," France coach Didier Deschamps said.

"It seems logical and natural, but you still have to get the job done. It was tricky, the penalty ... when it’s Kylian. He never has any doubts.

"But we’re exactly where we wanted to be," said Deschamps, who substituted Mbappe late in the game after a knock to his ankle.

"We’re taking another step forward today, finding ourselves in the final four once again. It shows we’re right there in the mix."