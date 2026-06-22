Spain boss calls critics 'crazy' after Saudi Arabia rout silences doubters

ATLANTA: Spain faced plenty of scrutiny and criticism after a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, but following a resounding win over Saudi Arabia on Sunday (Jun 21), manager Luis de la Fuente said people were crazy to question his side.

A lethargic scoreless draw with Cape Verde led to doubts over Spain's ability to go all the way at the tournament, but a 4-0 victory, inspired by the return of Lamine Yamal to the starting lineup, has restored the faith.

"I think it's crazy to question this team," the manager said.

"We have been unbeaten for 33 consecutive games. You can have better days, worse days, normal days, but questioning, doubting this generation of very young footballers with a bright future, I think it's unfair."

De la Fuente said on Saturday that his players had been motivated by the critics, and he reiterated that point after the win.

"Nobody enjoys receiving criticism," he said.

"Their pride was hurt, of course, because this is not a reality. We can do even better than this, as we've shown on other occasions.

"Those remarks that they hear, of course, sometimes make them react. And that's good because it's a very committed, dedicated team with amazing quality.