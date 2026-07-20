Spain go back to top of FIFA rankings, Morocco reach record high

July 20 : World Cup winners Spain climbed back to the top of the FIFA men's rankings on Monday, while runners-up Argentina dropped to second place.

Luis de la Fuente's side beat 2022 world champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to return to the top of the rankings for the first time since January.

• France and England remain third and fourth in the rankings respectively, despite Thomas Tuchel's side beating Les Bleus to clinch the bronze medal.

• Brazil rose to fifth, while Morocco climbed to a record-high sixth. Portugal fell two places to seventh after their round-of-16 exit at the World Cup. Belgium moved up to eighth, swapping places with the Netherlands, who dropped to ninth.

• Mexico climbed four places to break into the top 10, while Norway were the biggest movers, jumping 12 places to 19th after reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

• Germany fell out of the top 10 and dropped to 12th, one place ahead of Croatia. Italy, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, slipped to 15th.

• Tunisia suffered the biggest drop, falling 12 places to 57th, while Egypt climbed five spots to 24th and Paraguay rose seven places to 34th after reaching the World Cup round of 16.

• Cabo Verde, who reached the round of 32, climbed three places to 64th, one spot ahead of Ghana, who moved up eight places.