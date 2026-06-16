Spain have no reason for doubt after Cape Verde stalemate, says coach De la Fuente

ATLANTA, June 15 : Spain manager Luis de la Fuente insisted there was no cause for alarm after his side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde on Monday, saying his players had earned the right to trust themselves after winning the 2024 European Championship with a brilliant unbeaten run.

Spain dominated for long spells but failed to turn pressure into goals against a disciplined Cape Verde side who defended deep and denied the European champions rhythm in the final third.

"A team that is on a more than 30-match unbeaten run can't have any doubts," De la Fuente told a press conference, pointing to Spain's consistency over more than three years.

"The solution is to stick with the same approach, to keep improving with more finesse, but there you go. We created plenty of chances, but lacked the freshness you need in these games," he said.

"They're very well organised; they sat deep as a unit, and it was very difficult to create space."

De la Fuente admitted Spain had lacked sharpness and fluidity, but said the performance was not without attacking intent.

"We lacked movement and freshness, but when the ball just won't go in, it won't go in," he said.

"We had shots on goal, chances and the desire to settle the match with a quick goal. We know this is very difficult and it's incredibly hard to win here."

Spain finished the match with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the pitch after both were introduced late in the second half, with De la Fuente managing their return from hamstring injuries.

"The aim is to gradually bring them into the team and give them playing time," he said.

"I'm sure they'll improve, like they did against Saudi Arabia, in the next match and in the ones after that."