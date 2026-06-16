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Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
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Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde

Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde's Vozinha makes a save from Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis
Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Ferran Torres in action with Cape Verde's Vozinha REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Cape Verde's Nuno Da Costa in action with Spain's Pedri IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jordan Godfree
Spain stunned in 0-0 draw with World Cup debutants Cape Verde
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain's Ferran Torres in action with Cape Verde's Jamiro Monteiro REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
16 Jun 2026 02:02AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 02:05AM)
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ATLANTA, June 15 : Cape Verde pulled off a World Cup shock by holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of Group H on Monday, where the European champions and one of the tournament favourites could find no way past the debutants and their keeper Vozinha.

Despite dominating possession, Spain's first real threat came late in the opening half when Ferran Torres somehow smashed a close-range shot off the bar and Cape Verde keeper Vozinha tipped over Mikel Oyarzabal's header from the rebound.

Vozinha also denied Torres and Aymeric Laporte to keep the game goalless at the break and even the introduction of winger Lamine Yamal failed to inspire Spain to victory.

A dogged Cape Verde side held on for a famous point in their first-ever World Cup game and even created late chances of their own as they threatened to cause an even bigger upset. The other two teams in Group H, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, meet in Miami later on Monday.

Source: Reuters
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