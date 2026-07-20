Jubilation in Spain after World Cup win

"GOING TO CIBALES!"

"It is crazy to think we are singing it because at one point we no longer believed it would happen," said 26-year-old Alejandra Silva, who had to raise her voice to be heard.

Her friend Angela Lambea, 30, said it would have been unfair if superstar Lionel Messi and his side - whose overly physical tactics eventually resulted in Enzo Fernandez being sent off - had gone on to win.

"We deserved it, we played really well, we had the ball the whole time, Argentina barely touched it. We are totally overcome with emotion," she said.

Both of them were keen to carry on the celebrations, though, with the caveat that they had to work on Monday.

Cries of "Campeones, campeones!" ("Champions, champions!") and "Que viva España!" rang out.

Indeed, their celebrations were mirrored across a football-mad country of around 50 million people, although some of the younger revellers would have had no memory of the earlier glory nights.

One who did is 40-year-old John Molina, who remembers the first World Cup victory, in the final against the Netherlands 16 years ago, which he said was "a dream" at that time.

He already has his eyes on where he will carry on celebrating: "We are all going to Cibeles", the square where Real Madrid supporters gather to fete their club's trophies.

Molina and others may as well stay on - though the detritus of Sunday night and Monday morning's celebrations will have had to be cleared away quickly - as Rodri, Lamine Yamal and their teammates will end their victory parade there later on Monday.

It promises to be another party to remember.