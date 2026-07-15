Spain’s anaconda grip crushes French World Cup dream

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 : Spain suffocated France deep in the heart of Texas on Tuesday, powering into their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010 with an utterly dominant 2-0 victory that left the tournament’s most feared attack gasping for air.

From the opening whistle, the Spaniards wrapped themselves around France like an anaconda, tightening their grip with every wave of pressing and every spell of possession until the life had been squeezed from a French strike force that had looked irresistible throughout the tournament.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro supplied the goals, but the scoreline barely reflected Spain’s authority as the European champions monopolised possession, dictated the tempo and denied France’s vaunted forward line any platform from which to attack.

"A dream come true … to be honest, I never even imagined anything like this, not even in my wildest dreams," Porro said. "We did everything right against a team that was having a brilliant World Cup."

Spain are now within one victory of completing a World Cup-European Championship double.

They will discover their final opponents on Wednesday when England face Argentina in Atlanta for a place in Sunday’s showpiece.

BLEAK CONSOLATION

France, meanwhile, were left to contemplate the bleak consolation of a third-place playoff after their Bastille Day hopes were comprehensively extinguished.

"The players are devastated, but we have to be clear-headed: technically, we were second best," coach Didier Deschamps said. "That is on us.

"We lacked technical precision and energy. The Spanish are very good at breaking up moves by reading interceptions and passes. We would have liked to cause them more problems going forward.”

For a country that waited generations for its first World Cup, a second title 16 years later would herald the arrival of another Spanish golden era, this one inspired by Lamine Yamal but driven by one of the most complete collective teams in international football.

Expectation and tension were high in Arlington as ringside announcer Bruce Buffer, a man who has never knowingly used an indoor voice, bellowed the teams onto the pitch to launch a heavyweight clash.

A contest that had promised so much, however, swiftly tilted into a lop-sided affair as the Spaniards controlled the tempo as comprehensively as the ball, and left France chasing shadows.

France had come armed with the most lethal attack in world football, but it made little difference. Spain monopolised the ball, closed up the space and starved Les Bleus of the one thing their forwards needed - possession.

"One of the key factors that got us into the final was keeping possession of the ball," Porro said. "It’s a victory for an incredible team, a group of spectacular players – a victory for all 26 players."

TELEPATHIC MOVEMENT

Spain played with the fluency and understanding of an elite club side, telepathic in their movement and passing. France were reduced to the role of spectators and mustered only two shots on target.

It took 22 minutes for Spain to break the deadlock. Marc Cucurella swung a deep cross into the French area that Lucas Digne brought down on his chest, but as the left back tried to clear, Lamine stepped across him and was caught by the follow through. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Oyarzabal drilled the penalty high into the net, giving Mike Maignan no chance. France, who had not trailed at any point during the tournament, looked unsure how to respond, and the scheduled water break could hardly have come at a better moment for Deschamps, giving him a chance to regroup his rattled side.

It made little difference. France still struggled to find any breathing space for their free-flowing football. Michael Olise was a virtual spectator, smothered by Cucurella, the 24-year-old losing possession 20 times and failing to complete a single dribble.

Ousmane Dembele offered nothing, while Bradley Barcola and his replacement Desire Doue proved equally ineffective. Even Kylian Mbappe was unable to conjure up his usual magic.

Spain tightened the coil another notch just before the hour when Porro doubled their lead, calmly exchanging passes with Dani Olmo before side-footing home.

“We did not produce the performance we wanted, tactically, technically or in terms of our overall level,” Mbappe said. “When you fail to do what you are supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you do not win.

“Spain stuck to their plan and to what they believe in. There was a lack of communication in our pressing... even when we won possession back, our first passes and first touches were not worthy of a World Cup semi-final.”

France looked devastated at the final whistle, while Spain’s players raised their arms beneath the closed roof, knowing they stood one victory from a second World Cup crown — and from confirming the arrival of a new golden generation.