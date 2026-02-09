Speed skating-Lorello hails Italian crowd as Olympic hosts shine on Sunday

MILAN, Feb 8 : Italian fans have propelled the country's athletes to success at the Winter Olympics, speed skater Riccardo Lorello said after claiming bronze in the 5,000 metres as the hosts enjoyed a successful Sunday at the Milano Cortina Games.

Lorello's medal was the fourth of five won by Italy during the day, bringing the country's overall tally to eight.

The 23-year-old credited Italy's success to the unique atmosphere created by the home supporters, while also acknowledging the efforts of his fellow athletes.

"Competing in Italy is something unique. The Italian crowd has done its job. I am really happy I contributed to this," Lorello told reporters.

"I am delighted to have crowned it, to have put the icing on the cake this evening. I am proud of all my Italian teammates in the different sports."

A day after compatriot Francesca Lollobrigida’s gold in the women's 3,000 metres, Lorello was the first Italian to take the ice in the third pairing, taking an early lead.

After waiting for the remaining seven pairs to skate, with top names including fellow Italian Davide Ghiotto unable to challenge him, the Milan native secured a podium spot behind Norway's Sander Eitrem and the Czech Republic's Metodej Jilek.

"Fortunately, the anti-doping test distracted me a little, but I suffered," Lorello said about the wait.

"I started to realise when I saw Davide's time, who is our benchmark for long distances, and that's when I realised (mine) could be a competitive time."

Lorello, who claimed silver at last month's European Championships, said his season had gained momentum after a slow start, with early setbacks making his Olympic medal more satisfying.

"I started the season a little below par. From the very first World Cup competitions, unfortunately I started from group B," he said.

"I recovered (in the season's second race) in Calgary where I qualified for these Olympics. And then the season just kept getting better and better ... I was confident, I tried to give it my all today and it paid off."