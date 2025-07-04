Singapore Premier League’s move to raise foreign player quota sparks concerns in football fraternity

SINGAPORE: A move to increase the number of foreign players in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) has led to concerns that it will hamper the development of local players.

Observers told CNA that it may also benefit richer clubs more than others, potentially widening the gulf between them.

“Just imagine the message that you're sending out to all the local boys who want to play, want to be a professional footballer, for example,” said SPL match commentator A Shasi Kumar, a former pro footballer and head coach.

“Would you let your son or daughter play when, at the end of the day, you only have these number of (local) players? So yeah, that’s a problem.”

The move was part of a slew of changes to the country’s professional football league that were announced on Wednesday (Jul 2) by the Football Association of Singapore.

Clubs will be able to field up to seven foreigners per match, up from six. This marks the greatest number of foreign players allowed in the SPL since the league was launched in 1996.

The total prize money will also more than double to S$600,000 (US$470,000), while a new reserve league – SPL2 – to develop young players will be introduced.

The SPL will also become an eight-team competition after Brunei DPMM FC withdrew from the league in May.

The changes, which will take effect in the new season beginning Aug 16, are aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the league.