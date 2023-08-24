Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Feng Tianwei, Sheik Farhan win sportswoman and sportsman of the year awards for 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Feng Tianwei, Sheik Farhan win sportswoman and sportsman of the year awards for 2023

Feng Tianwei, Sheik Farhan win sportswoman and sportsman of the year awards for 2023

Table tennis player Feng Tianwei (left) and silat exponent Sheik Farhan pose with their awards after being crowned Singapore’s Sportswomanman and Sportsman of the Year respectively at Orchard Hotel on Aug 23, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Kong Chong Yew)

24 Aug 2023 09:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Silat exponent Sheik Farhan and table tennis player Feng Tianwei were crowned Singapore’s Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year respectively on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The duo were among the winners of the Singapore Sports Awards 2023, held at the Orchard Hotel on Wednesday evening, to celebrate and recognise the achievements of Singapore’s athletes.

Feng, Singapore’s most bemedalled Olympian, bagged three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games last year, bringing her Games' medal tally to 13 and surpassing former table tennis player Li Jiawei’s record haul of 10.

Feng is pursuing a master’s degree in sport industry management in Beijing’s Peking University and working part-time at Sport Singapore’s sport development group.

Sportsman of the Year winner, three-time pencak silat world champion Sheik Farhan, won a gold medal for Singapore at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year.

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, who clinched gold in the men's kite event at the Sailing World Championships last week, won the Sportsboy of the Year award in sailing, while bowler Colleen Pee won the Sportsgirl of the Year.

Bowler Colleen Pee poses with her award after winning the Sportsgirl of the Year award on Aug 23, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Kong Chong Yew)

“This year we are celebrating sporting excellence in a diversity of sports. The finalists include athletes and teams who have performed at the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games, regional and world championships,” said Singapore Sports Awards 2023 organising committee chairman Lawrence Leow ahead of the awards ceremony.

Other winners include Singapore’s head swim coach Gary Tan who clinched the Coach of the Year award.

The Team of the Year (Event) award went to Terry Hee and Jessica Tan Wei Han - badminton mixed doubles gold medallists at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games - while the Team of the Year (Team Sport) award was won by the Tchoukball women’s team.

The Sportsboy/Sportsgirl Team of the Year (Team Sport) honour went to the Ice Hockey under-17 boys’ team, while the Sportsboy/Sportsgirl Team of the Year (Event) went to bowlers Colleen Pee and Arianne Tay Kai Lin, who competed in the women’s doubles in the IBF Under 21 World Championships.

Source: CNA/ec(gr)

Related Topics

SportSG Feng Tianwei Sport Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.