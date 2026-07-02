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Spurs sign Fernandes from West Ham
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Spurs sign Fernandes from West Ham

Spurs sign Fernandes from West Ham

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Sunderland - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 24, 2026 West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

02 Jul 2026 05:43PM
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July 2 : Tottenham Hotspur have signed Portugal international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Spurs beat competition from Manchester United to secure the 21-year-old midfielder, with the transfer fee understood to be a club-record £85 million ($113.44 million), according to British media reports.

"I'm very excited for this next step," Fernandes said in a statement. "Spurs is a massive club and the head coach (Roberto De Zerbi) was a key part of why I have decided to join."

"When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way - going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game.

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"I can't wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone and give everything for the club."

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in 2025 in a deal worth more than £40 million and made 38 Premier League appearances last season.

A product of Sporting CP's academy, Fernandes spent a season on loan at Portuguese top-flight side Estoril where he made 35 appearances and helped the club reach their first cup final in 80 years, before joining Southampton in 2024 for a reported £15 million.

Fernandes made his international debut in a friendly against Mexico in April. 

West Ham are expected to undergo a major squad rebuild after finishing 18th in the standings to drop down to the second-tier Championship for the first time since 2011.

Spurs have now signed five players during the summer transfer window, including veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who joined De Zerbi's side on July 1.

Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League last season, two points above the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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