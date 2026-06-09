Stokes, Atkinson under investigation over nightclub incident, says ECB

June 8 : England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are under investigation following a nightclub incident, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

The incident — the details of which have not been disclosed — occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first test at Lord’s.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first men’s test against New Zealand," the board said in a statement.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second test will be made in due course."

The episode marks another setback for England, who faced scrutiny earlier this year during their 4-1 Ashes series defeat amid reports of heavy drinking during a mid-tour break in Noosa.

Following that series, England batsman and limited-overs captain Harry Brook also drew attention over a previous altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand, for which he later issued a public apology.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

The latest breach adds renewed pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum, who retained his role across all formats in March following an ECB review, despite lingering concerns about team culture.

Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

The second test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at The Oval.