Stokes, Jacks ensure Australia must bat again in second Ashes Test

Dec 7 : England captain Ben Stokes and all-rounder Will Jacks kept their wickets intact for an entire session while ensuring Australia will need to bat again to push for victory in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

England were 193 for six at tea on day four, leading Australia by 16 runs, as Stokes and Jacks rode their luck against the hosts' relentless pace bowlers on another steamy afternoon at the Gabba.

Stokes was 36 not out from 112 balls, with number eight batter Jacks on 25 in his unbeaten 66-ball knock, the pair having built a 65-run partnership.

They earlier resumed on 134 for six, looking to salvage something from England's dramatic batting collapse in the evening session on day three.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

With the pitch showing more uneven bounce as the overs wore on, Stokes and Jacks were beaten repeatedly by the bowlers but managed to hold on grimly.

England fans stood and applauded as Jacks cobbled a single from a botched pull-shot to bring up a 50-run partnership and a one-run lead over Australia.

Late in the session, Scott Boland had the ball pinging off Stokes' gloves triggering a gasp from the crowd, but it just cleared the slips cordon.

With spinner Nathan Lyon unselected, Australia captain Steve Smith threw the ball to part-timer Travis Head for an over before the break, then gave Marnus Labuschagne an over of medium pace.

Neither were able to trouble the batters, who strolled off to another round of cheers from England fans.