Stokes leads fightback in his final test for England

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 28 - Ben Stokes walked off at tea to a standing ovation from the Trent Bridge crowd as his England side fought to stay in the third Test against New Zealand. The departing England captain, who had told his teammates of his shock decision to stand down before the start of play on day four, led from the front in typical style with two punishing spells as New Zealand led by 318 with two second-innings wickets remaining.

• Stokes marked his bombshell announcement in typical style by taking a wicket with his first ball after the news of his departure was released, while Zak Foulkes edged Harry Brook at slip as New Zealand reached tea at 234-8.

• England had stayed in the test by taking three New Zealand wickets for two runs in the space of 10 balls after lunch at Trent Bridge.

• Tom Blundell went for 18 hooking Jofra Archer, caught by a backpedalling Emilio Gay at deep backward square leg.

• Mitchell Santner departed for a third-ball duck next over, caught behind by Jamie Smith off Stokes after a referral to the TV umpire.

• Nathan Smith then went for a duck in the next over, caught behind off a lifting ball from Archer.

• Daryl Mitchell remained on 63 not out from 210 balls for the Black Caps. Mitchell, struck a painful blow on the forearm by Stokes by a sharply lifting delivery, completed a gutsy half-century off 170 balls – the slowest 50 in a Test match in England for 14 years.