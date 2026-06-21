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Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB
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Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB

Stokes reinstated as captain ahead of third test, says ECB

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 7, 2026 England's Gus Atkinson celebrates with Ben Stokes and Jacob Bethell after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Nathan Smith, caught out by Jamie Smith Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

21 Jun 2026 11:16PM
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June 21 : Captain Ben Stokes and speedster Gus Atkinson will return to the side for the third test against New Zealand in Nottingham following conclusion of a disciplinary hearing, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

The pair were suspended from the second test after an incident at a London nightclub, with New Zealand going on to secure a 253-run victory on day four to level the series 1-1 on Sunday. 

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have been included in the England Men’s squad for the third Rothesay Test against New Zealand following the conclusion of an ECB disciplinary hearing in relation to their conduct in the early hours of Monday 8 June," the board said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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