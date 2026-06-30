Substitutes shine as World Cup group stage delivers goal feast

MIAMI, June 29 : The 2026 World Cup group stage has served up a smorgasbord of goals, with substitutes proving to be the tournament's unlikely stars while keepers have an increasing role in starting moves, FIFA's Technical Study Group showed after 72 group matches.

Senegal lead the way with four goals from substitutes, part of a remarkable 43 strikes from players off the bench of the 215 in the tournament that has helped drive up goals per game and the average winning margins across the tournament.

Germany's Deniz Undav has been prolific off the bench, scoring three times while also grabbing two assists as they qualified for the knockout stage as group leaders.

The numbers tell a tale of clinical execution and tactical evolution, with France the tournament's most ruthless finishers after netting 10 goals from an expected goals (xG, which measures the probability a shot becomes a goal) of five.

"Football is about winning games and scoring goals. What we've seen so far is quality in finishing ... Teams are outperforming their xG," former Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson told reporters.

"The technical quality of the shot, the precision and decision-making has been incredible," he said, adding that he was most impressed by France's Ousmane Dembele and Argentina's Lionel Messi, the top scorer with six goals so far.

US BEST COUNTER-PRESSING TEAM

Counter-pressing has emerged as a defining tactical trend, with the United States standing out as a real outlier, according to the technical analysis.

Nearly every time they lose the ball, they immediately look to win it back through aggressive counter-pressing - a philosophy that coach Mauricio Pochettino has worked to instil in the co-hosts, who also topped their group.

The study found the U.S., Ecuador, Canada and Germany showed clear counter-pressing philosophies while data revealed winning teams regained the ball four seconds faster than losing teams, underlining the importance of the reaction to losing possession.

"A few teams have a clear philosophy in the way they play. You can see it's part of their DNA," former Manchester City and Argentina player Pablo Zabaleta said.

"The structure and how they have that philosophy of playing with short passes allows them to counter-press quickly when they lose the ball.

"They react quickly instead of dropping back into a low block, you see how they counter-press quickly and regain the ball in the opposition half so they can counter-attack closer to the opposition box."

'QUARTERBACK' GOALKEEPER

Perhaps the most striking development is the evolution of keepers who no longer simply hoof the ball into the opponents' half but get involved in build-up play from the back.

While all goal kicks were taken by keepers in 2018, dropping to 91 per cent in 2022, that figure has plummeted to 52 per cent in 2026, highlighting how the keeper playing the ball after a defender has passed it to him from a goal kick has proved instrumental.

The number of passes played beyond the defensive line has also more than doubled since 2022.

"The goalkeeper is a key player, almost like a quarterback," said former Switzerland keeper Pascal Zuberbuehler. "Defenders pass to keepers from a goal kick and they start the play."

Zuberbuehler also praised Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who put in a man-of-the-match performance against European champions Spain in a 0-0 draw which eventually helped them qualify for the knockout stage on their World Cup debut.

"We can complain about Spain and the way they played but the game plan for Cape Verde was clear and Vozinha did everything right," he added.