Surfing-Japan's O'Leary beats world number one Dora to take J-Bay win

Japan's Connor O'Leary won his first world championship tour title at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on Friday.

O'Leary had the event's only 10-point ride in the semi-finals as he knocked out three-time J-Bay winner Filipe Toledo, before beating another Brazilian in world number one Yago Dora in the final.

The Australian-born O'Leary only rode three waves but racked up scores of 8.17 and 7.50 in his second and third runs, giving him a two-wave total of 15.67 of a possible 20, well clear of Dora's 14.23.

"All the stars aligned for this one, so I'm stoked. It felt good to have so many people cheering for me, and then to perform for them," said O'Leary, a goofy-footer, or one who stands with his right foot forward.

"I intended to do some of the best backhand surfing you've ever seen, and to compete with a fellow goofy in the final, hopefully it inspires other goofy-foot surfers that they can compete against the best in perfect right-hand point breaks."

World number two Gabriela Bryan won the women's event with a hard-fought victory over Australian world number one Molly Picklum, totalling 13.60 with efforts of 6.67 and 6.93 to outdo Picklum's opening 7.67.

Picklum finished with a total of 13.34.

"I came here early, putting in a lot of time here, and it paid off. I'm so stoked. It's been a dream of mine to win here at J-Bay. It's an iconic wave and one of my favourites in the world," Hawaii's Bryan said.

The tour next heads to Tahiti. The top five men and women after the 11-stop tour will then compete for the world title in a one-day, winner-takes-all Finals Day in Fiji.

Picklum, Byran and Caity Simmers (U.S.) have qualified for the women's event, while only Dora has sealed his spot in the men's competition.