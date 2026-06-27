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Sweden's Hien out of World Cup after suffering hamstring injury against Japan
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Sweden's Hien out of World Cup after suffering hamstring injury against Japan

Sweden's Hien out of World Cup after suffering hamstring injury against Japan

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Sweden's Isak Hien receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

27 Jun 2026 10:47AM
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VANCOUVER, June 26 : Sweden defender Isak Hien will play no further part in the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury in their 1-1 draw with Japan on Thursday, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said.

The Swedes will face France in the round of 32 after advancing as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but the 27-year-old will be unavailable for coach Graham Potter.

"Isak has sustained an injury in his left hamstring to such an extent that he will not be able to participate further in the World Cup," national team doctor Jonas Werner said in a statement released by the SvFF on Friday.

"He will return to his club, and the injury means that he will be away from football for some time."

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Potter said they would offer Hien their full support in his recovery.

"Having to end the World Cup in this way with an injury is very sad and we will support him in the best way possible," he said in the statement. 

"It's sad for him, but I'm sure he'll come back stronger." 

Source: Reuters
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