Swiatek on one-way street to second round in Paris

PARIS, May 25 : Four-time champion Iga Swiatek cantered into the second round of the French Open, dispatching Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2 in quick time under a beaming sun.

The third-seeded Pole, who reigned supreme at Roland Garros in the early 2020s, has not won a title on clay since she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2024.

It did not show on court Philippe Chatrier, where she made light work of Jones after an early trade of breaks in the opening set.

Peppering the court with forehand winners, Swiatek had one minor concern in the form of a blister on her right hand that needed care after she stormed through the first set.

Yet another booming forehand by Swiatek sealed the match after exactly one hour.

"I'm just really happy to play on this court; the first matches are for getting used to conditions, I'm happy the way I played today, tactically," said the 24-year-old, who has lost only two matches at Roland Garros in six years.

Her pedigree, however, comes with added pressure.

"Nothing comes easy. I feel with more titles it feels harder because everyone expects you to play perfectly, so you have to stay grounded and not take anything for granted."

Swiatek will take on Czech Sara Bejlek for a place in the third round.