Swiss coach rues missed chances after Qatar snatch late World Cup draw

June 13 : Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said his side had "lost two points" after Qatar benefited from a stoppage-time Swiss own goal to claim their first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw in Group B on Saturday.

Switzerland dominated much of an energetic World Cup opener in the San Francisco Bay Area, creating the clearer chances and controlling possession, but were punished late after failing to close out the match in extreme heat.

"We had an idea and we wanted to be very dominant, very attacking," Yakin told reporters. "We created very good chances, but unfortunately we weren't always efficient. Maybe we weren't smart enough, not precise enough in the end.

"At the end of the day, unfortunately, we lost two points."

AVOIDABLE MISTAKE

The late equaliser initially appeared to come via a header by Boualem Khoukhi that was later determined to be an own goal by Swiss midfielder Miro Muheim.

Yakin said the goal stemmed from an avoidable Swiss mistake, with his team losing possession in the closing minutes when they should have managed the game more carefully.

"It was just unnecessary that we lost the ball and allowed the chance," he said.

"It really hurts a lot. Now we have to get back to the drawing board, assess the match and come back stronger."

Switzerland's substitutions came under scrutiny after they appeared to lose control late on, but Yakin refused to blame the players he introduced from the bench.

"When you bring someone new in, you hope they will give more strength to the team and that you keep dominating," he said.

"It was not the fault of the substituted players. We are one team, one unit," he said.

"Maybe I need to look at myself and my decisions."

RISKY STYLE

Yakin said Switzerland's brave, high-pressing style carried risks, especially while protecting a narrow lead.

Although he declined to use the noon heat as an excuse, Yakin acknowledged that the conditions and dry pitch made ball control difficult despite cooling breaks.

"We all play under the same circumstances," he said. "We created all of the chances today. Maybe we lacked precision and determination to score a second goal."

Yakin also defended captain Granit Xhaka, calling him "a true leader" and "pivotal" to the team.

"He always wants to win and unfortunately he couldn't do that today," Yakin said.

Switzerland will now attempt to recover quickly for their next Group B match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, with Yakin insisting his experienced squad had shown enough quality to respond.

"We want to have a very good World Cup," he said. "I am convinced that we will do better in the upcoming matches."