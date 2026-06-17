Switzerland and Bosnia seek breakthrough in wide-open World Cup Group B

LOS ANGELES, June 16 : Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will both look to turn opening draws into momentum when they meet in a pivotal World Cup Group B clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.

With all four teams in the group level on one point after 1-1 draws in the opening round, the noon kickoff could go a long way toward shaping a section that remains finely balanced before the final matches.

Switzerland were on course for a victory over underdogs Qatar on Saturday after Breel Embolo converted an early penalty.

But the Swiss were caught flat-footed in the final moments, conceding a stoppage-time own goal that denied Murat Yakin's side all three points and left the group favourites with a draw that felt more like a defeat.

Bosnia endured similar frustration in Toronto, where Jovo Lukic gave them a 21st-minute lead against Canada. But they struggled to create chances after that and gave up a second-half goal in a 1-1 draw.

GOOD RESULT FOR BOSNIA

Taking a point off the co-hosts in their own backyard was still a good result for the Dragons, who can take firm control of the group if they beat the Swiss since they face Qatar in the final match.

All four teams are tied on identical records: one goal scored, one conceded and one point each.

For Switzerland, the challenge will be to reassert the tournament pedigree that has made them reliable group-stage performers. The Swiss have lost only one of their last eight World Cup group matches, winning four and drawing three, and have scored in nine of their last 10 group games at the finals.

Yakin's side have also been beaten only once in their last 15 internationals, a run that includes eight wins and six draws, although the late lapse against Qatar will have sharpened their focus on game management.

Bosnia, meanwhile, arrive with reasons for belief as they continue only their second World Cup campaign. Sergej Barbarez's team are unbeaten in nine internationals, though six successive draws underline both their resilience and their need to find a cutting edge.

History offers Bosnia a small psychological edge. The teams have met only once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Bosnia in Zurich in 2016.