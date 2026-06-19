Manzambi double helps Swiss crush Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup clash

INGLEWOOD, California: Switzerland found the keys to break down a resolute Bosnia and Herzegovina defence with four late goals in a 4-1 win thanks to a brace from Johan Manzambi and further strikes from fellow substitute Ruben Vargas and captain Granit Xhaka with a penalty.

Bosnia, who had repelled all of Switzerland's attacks until the 74th minute in the Group B clash, finally cracked and allowed 20-year-old Manzambi to net the first of his two goals just three minutes after he entered the pitch.

Moments later, a red card for Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic made the team's situation desperate and the Swiss took full advantage with three more goals in the last minutes of the match, including Xhaka's spot kick at the death.

The Swiss, who have four points and need one more from their final group game to guarantee a place in the Round of 32 as winners or runners-up, face Canada in Vancouver on Wednesday (Jun 24) when Bosnia, who have one point, meet Qatar in Seattle.

SWITZERLAND DOMINATE POSSESSION

The first half saw the Swiss dominate possession, with the Bosnians in a tight defensive shell around their 18-yard box. Switzerland's attacks were constantly frustrated, though, with few chances at goal, while Bosnia's counter-attacks fizzled.

In the minutes before halftime, Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko ended up in dangerous positions in front of the Swiss goal, but his side were not able to convert any chances.