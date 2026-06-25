Switzerland look to fine-tune after edging Canada to top Group B at World Cup

VANCOUVER, June 24 : Switzerland will use their seven-day break before the World Cup Round of 32 to regroup and work on the finer details, coach Murat Yakin said on Wednesday after his side's 2-1 win over co-hosts Canada secured top spot in Group B.

Second-half goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi earned Switzerland victory and a place in the knockout stage as group winners, with Canada also advancing as runners-up.

The result left Switzerland on seven points and ensured they will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie.

"Now we have more rest days and we can recover for a longer time," Yakin told reporters. "Hopefully we can actually work on the details. We can regroup, refocus, organise much better, look at the nuts and bolts.

"It is also very important for us as a staff because we do need that time and we will know the next opponent in a couple of days."

After a subdued first half, Switzerland seized control immediately after the restart. Vargas struck within a minute of the second period before Manzambi doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

Canada pressed late in a frantic finish at a packed BC Place, where a largely home crowd roared their team on, but goalkeeper Gregor Kobel produced a series of saves to preserve the win.

Switzerland will return to their World Cup training base in San Diego during the break, taking time to recover.

"It's not going to be completely free," Yakin added. "Because first of all, we will travel back home tomorrow. We will enjoy the win. We will spend time with our family and friends in San Diego. We love to be in San Diego.

"We'll just stay there and just calm down because the pressure was immense after the start of the tournament. Because we needed to win. Now we delivered it as a team, and I think that we deserve to be where we are right now."