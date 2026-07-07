Switzerland sweat over fitness of three key players ahead of Colombia clash

VANCOUVER, July 6 : Switzerland coach Murat Yakin faces an anxious wait to see if three of his most influential players will be fit for their World Cup last-16 clash with Colombia on Tuesday.

Forwards Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas quit training early on Monday along with midfielder Djibril Sow, and the team said they would make a further statement about their fitness if there was any risk that they would not be able to play in the game in Vancouver.

"Obviously, if they have to quit the training session earlier, everybody is very annoyed because this is going to be a very big loss. If they might not play tomorrow, it could be a huge issue for us," coach Murat Yakin told a news conference.

"We will see what happens this afternoon, because they will go through some medical examinations, but this is football. You always have to adjust until the very last minute and we will see what is going to happen this afternoon."

MANZAMBI IN FORM

With three goals and two assists in the tournament, the loss of 20-year-old Manzambi would be a huge blow for the Swiss.

"He is a very precious and important player for us, he has been constantly improving his performance. He is a team player. He's not only a player that you like to watch ... he is an all-rounder. He has many qualities and there is still so much potential in him," Yakin said.

"We are very happy with him and we hope that he can be on the pitch tomorrow. We will do everything that it takes to get him back in shape."

The injury concerns have not dampened Yakin's enthusiasm for the game as the Swiss seek to make the quarter-finals for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 1954.

"I am thrilled, not only me personally, but I think that all of my players are excited and thrilled, as well as the fans in Switzerland and worldwide, we really feel their support," he said.

"Tomorrow's match is going to be an immense match, and big matches are decided by big players. We are excited, this is going to be an open match. I think that, if we can hold our ground and play our style of football, we can put a lot of stress on the opponent, (but) we will see what is going to happen tomorrow."