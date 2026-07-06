Ten changes for South Africa as they take on Scotland

PRETORIA, July 6 : South Africa rang the changes to their team for the weekend’s Nations Championship clash with Scotland, after starting the new competition with a resounding 45-21 win over England last Saturday, including a first start in eight years for scrumhalf Embrose Papier.

Only five players kept their places after coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday rotated his side, having earlier said he wanted to give as many players as possible exposure to test rugby ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

But some changes were also enforced by injury after captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth pulled out of the starting line-up ahead of the clash against England in Johannesburg while prop forward Ox Nche was hurt in the game and substitute Andre Esterhuizen had to be taken off.

Pieter-Steph du Toit retains the captaincy after deputising for Kolisi and Paul de Villiers, Jesse Kriel, Ruan Nortje and Damian Willemse feature again for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld.

De Villiers made his debut after a late call-up in place of Kolisi, who hurt a hamstring and did not pass a pre-match fitness test.

The backline named by Erasmus has a fresh look to it, with Aphelele Fassi forming a back three with Edwill van der Merwe and Canan Moodie, while Kriel joins forces with Willemse in the midfield and Bulls teammates Handre Pollard and Papier form the halfback pairing on their home ground.

Papier last played for the Boks in 2018 but was recalled after a stellar season in the United Rugby Championship for the Bulls.

“We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team,” said Erasmus as he named the side.

“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season, while we are also trying to manage some players, while others are not available for selection this week, so it was important to select a team with some continuity from last week, while bringing in players we believe will be the right fit for what we are expecting from Scotland,” he added.

Team:

15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Edwill van der Merwe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian Willemse, 11-Canan Moodie, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Embrose Papier, 8-Evan Roos, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6-Paul de Villiers, 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Cobus Wiese, 3-Wilco Louw, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18-Zach Porthen, 19-Ben-Jason Dixon, 20-Vincent Tshituka, 21-Elrigh Louw, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Quan Horn.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)