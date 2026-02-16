Logo
Logo

Sport

Third time lucky De Minaur dominates Auger-Aliassime to win Rotterdam Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Third time lucky De Minaur dominates Auger-Aliassime to win Rotterdam Open

Third time lucky De Minaur dominates Auger-Aliassime to win Rotterdam Open
Tennis - ATP 500 - Rotterdam Open - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - February 14, 2026 Australia's Alex De Minaur in action during his semi final match against France's Ugo Humbert REUTERS/Peter Lous
Third time lucky De Minaur dominates Auger-Aliassime to win Rotterdam Open
Tennis - ATP 500 - Rotterdam Open - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - February 15, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minuar embraces Felix Auger Aliassime after winning the Rotterdam Open REUTERS/Peter Lous
Third time lucky De Minaur dominates Auger-Aliassime to win Rotterdam Open
Tennis - ATP 500 - Rotterdam Open - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands - February 15, 2026 Australia's Alex de Minuar during his final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Peter Lous
16 Feb 2026 12:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb 15 : Australia's Alex de Minaur eased past top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a 6-3 6-2 win to clinch his first indoor title on the ATP tour at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday, snapping the Canadian's eight-match win streak in a 78-minute contest.

De Minaur, who lost the Rotterdam Open final in the last two editions, finally won the trophy to claim his 11th title on the tour.

"Third time lucky. I'm super stoked, super happy... I was just a step short in the previous years, so it feels great to finally be able to lift the title," said world-number-eight De Minaur.

De Minaur frustrated Auger-Aliassime, landing backhand winners near the baseline away from the Canadian. The Australian got a decisive break to go 4-2 up, which helped him secure the first set.

Two-time U.S. Open semi-finalist Auger-Aliassime, sixth in the global rankings, committed 12 unforced errors in the second set as De Minaur broke twice and won the match point with a perfect ace.

"Felix, you're a great opponent. I am sure we'll play more finals together," De Minaur said after beating Auger-Aliassime for the second time in five meetings.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement