Third time lucky? 'Toxic' Bielsa chases World Cup glory with Uruguay

June 2 : Marcelo Bielsa heads to another World Cup seeking a breakthrough with Uruguay, after a disappointing 2002 campaign in charge of his native Argentina and a positive but trophyless spell with Chile, in a tenure already marked by renewal and controversy.

Appointed in 2023 after Diego Alonso's departure, the much-travelled 70-year-old coach has driven a generational overhaul at the twice world champions, imposing his trademark high-pressing, high-intensity attacking style.

Bielsa was tasked with moving Uruguay on from a generation led by the likes of forwards Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, who guided them to a World Cup semi-final in 2010 and the 2011 Copa America title but could never replicate those achievements.

With players such as Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, Al-Hilal forward Darwin Nunez and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, Uruguay quickly recaptured their competitiveness under Bielsa, raising expectations among fans.

Early results supported the project, including a Copa America semi-final appearance in 2024. Performances, however, have sometimes been inconsistent, exposing tactical and physical limits.

The side finished South American qualifying in fourth place, having defeated powerhouses Brazil and Argentina but drawing with last-placed Chile. Recent friendlies included a draw with England at Wembley and a 5-1 defeat by the United States.

Off the pitch, tensions have been stoked. Public criticism from the team's all-time leading scorer Suarez, now playing for Inter Miami, and internal disagreements have raised questions about squad management and the human cost of Bielsa's methods.

"I'm toxic. Being around me makes people worse," Bielsa told a press conference after the U.S. game in November when he said he would remain in charge in one of the most tense moments of his tenure. He has since added that his job ends after the World Cup.

Bielsa left a strong mark on Argentina, guiding an impressive qualifying campaign but carrying the burden of failure at the 2002 World Cup, where his side exited in the group stage despite being among the favourites.

In Chile, he helped to transform the national team, returning them to the World Cup in 2010 and laying the foundations for the country's "golden generation", but departed before their 2015 and 2016 Copa America triumphs.

Uruguay will now seek to prove whether Bielsa's demanding approach can turn early impact into cohesion and results on the biggest stage, or repeat a pattern seen throughout his career.

The 1930 and 1950 winners open their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia on June 15 in Miami before facing Cape Verde at the same venue and Spain in Guadalajara.