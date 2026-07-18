Thunderstorms disrupt Spain and Argentina World Cup final training plans

EAST HANOVER, New Jersey, July 18 : Heavy thunderstorms in the New York and New Jersey areas disrupted the final training sessions of Spain and Argentina ahead of Sunday's World Cup final on Saturday.

"The Spanish national team's training session on the pitches at the Melanie Lane Training Ground in New Jersey has been suspended in accordance with the US storm safety protocol," the Spanish federation (RFEF) said in a statement after their practice at the Melanie Lane training ground was cancelled.

"The players are currently taking part in a warm-up session indoors."

Argentina started training 45 minutes later than scheduled in Morristown, New Jersey.

The final will kick off at 1500 local time (1900 GMT) on Sunday.