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Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final
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Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final

Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 24, 2026 Arsenal's Jurrien Timber walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Final - Arsenal Training - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - May 29, 2026 Arsenal's Kai Havertz during training REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
30 May 2026 11:08PM
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BUDAPEST, May 30 : Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber, who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz has been picked to start as the lone striker.

Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place of Martin Zubimendi.

Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, has shown his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea's win against Manchester City in 2021.

PSG coach Luis Enrique is fielding his preferred lineup with full back Achraf Hakimi at left back and Ousmane Dembele up front after both fully recovered from injuries.

Source: Reuters
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