Top players to end media protests at Wimbledon

LONDON, June 29 : The world's top tennis players have said they will resume normal media duties at Wimbledon from Monday after constructive weekend talks with the Grand Slam's organisers, though they noted that core issues remain unresolved.

The group, represented by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott and seeking a bigger slice of the Grand Slam pie, better player welfare and a greater say in decision-making, cut-short their pre-tournament media duties over the weekend.

However, they said in a statement on Monday that they would not continue protests into the opening week as they had earlier planned, based on Wimbledon's commitment to return with a few specific proposals to address their demands.

"The underlying matters remain unresolved and players will carefully evaluate the proposals once received," the statement from the players said.

"Players will also be providing Wimbledon with further information they have requested in connection with those proposals during the course of the tournament.

"Constructive dialogue with Wimbledon and the other Grand Slams will continue. The players and the Club will make no further comment at this time."

This month the All England Club announced a record year-on-year 20 per cent rise in the total prize money to £64.2 million, less than the £70 million the players were calling for.

Wimbledon's record prize money pool equates to around 15 per cent of its revenue, with the players seeking a minimum of 16 per cent. The 15-minute limit that players set on press conferences symbolised the share of Wimbledon's takings set aside for prize money.

All England Club chair Debbie Jevans said she had discussed prize money with Scott at the French Open and added that, unlike regular tournaments, Wimbledon distributed 90 per cent of its surplus back into British tennis.

Players are demanding a larger share of the revenue from the majors in line with what they receive at ATP and WTA tournaments and some of them protested at the French Open too.

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka had said players could consider a future boycott of Grand Slams.