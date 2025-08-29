Spurs ready to challenge for 4 trophies this season, says manager Thomas Frank

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur are ready for the “big challenge” of competing in four competitions this season, said new manager Thomas Frank.

“That’s one aim, and that is to prepare the team and the players to be able to do it in every title (bid),” Frank told CNA in an interview at the club’s training grounds in north London on Thursday (Aug 28), where he also spoke about their fanbase in Asia and his recent managerial switch from fellow English Premier League (EPL) club Brentford.

Asked if his squad has enough depth to compete on all four fronts, he said: “I think we have a good squad.

“I want good enough players that are robust so we don't need too big a squad. So that's always a fine balance.”

Noting that there are still a few days left in the transfer window, he added: “We'll do what we can to strengthen it (the squad), if we can find the right players. If we can't, then I’m happy with the squad.” The summer transfer window closes on Sep 1.

Besides the Premier League, Spurs will compete in two domestic cup competitions - the League Cup and FA Cup - as well as the UEFA Champions League, which is the most prestigious club competition in European football.

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League by virtue of winning the Europa League last season for its first trophy in 17 years.

Spurs, however, finished 17th in the top flight - their worst EPL finish and their lowest since the 1976-1977 season when the club was relegated from the then-English First Division.

They also became the first team to lose 22 top-flight games in a 38-game season and not be relegated.

The dismal league results led to the sacking of then-manager Ange Postecoglou in early June, with Frank leaving Brentford after a seven-year stint to take the hot seat at Spurs days later.

Although Frank has never led a side in a full European campaign, Spurs highlighted his record at Brentford - where he “consistently and significantly” outperformed expectations - when appointing him for their Champions League return after being absent from the competition since the 2022-23 season.

The club also described the Dane as “one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game”.

The managerial switch appears to have paid early dividends, with Tottenham starting the new season well.

Frank's side have won their first two league matches, beating newly-promoted Burnley 3-0 at home in the season opener and then defeating Manchester City 2-0 away last weekend in an eye-catching display.