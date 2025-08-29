Spurs ready to challenge for 4 trophies this season, says manager Thomas Frank
The Dane also told CNA in an interview that he has a “good squad” with competition among players in many different positions.
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur are ready for the “big challenge” of competing in four competitions this season, said new manager Thomas Frank.
“That’s one aim, and that is to prepare the team and the players to be able to do it in every title (bid),” Frank told CNA in an interview at the club’s training grounds in north London on Thursday (Aug 28), where he also spoke about their fanbase in Asia and his recent managerial switch from fellow English Premier League (EPL) club Brentford.
Asked if his squad has enough depth to compete on all four fronts, he said: “I think we have a good squad.
“I want good enough players that are robust so we don't need too big a squad. So that's always a fine balance.”
Noting that there are still a few days left in the transfer window, he added: “We'll do what we can to strengthen it (the squad), if we can find the right players. If we can't, then I’m happy with the squad.” The summer transfer window closes on Sep 1.
Besides the Premier League, Spurs will compete in two domestic cup competitions - the League Cup and FA Cup - as well as the UEFA Champions League, which is the most prestigious club competition in European football.
Tottenham qualified for the Champions League by virtue of winning the Europa League last season for its first trophy in 17 years.
Spurs, however, finished 17th in the top flight - their worst EPL finish and their lowest since the 1976-1977 season when the club was relegated from the then-English First Division.
They also became the first team to lose 22 top-flight games in a 38-game season and not be relegated.
The dismal league results led to the sacking of then-manager Ange Postecoglou in early June, with Frank leaving Brentford after a seven-year stint to take the hot seat at Spurs days later.
Although Frank has never led a side in a full European campaign, Spurs highlighted his record at Brentford - where he “consistently and significantly” outperformed expectations - when appointing him for their Champions League return after being absent from the competition since the 2022-23 season.
The club also described the Dane as “one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game”.
The managerial switch appears to have paid early dividends, with Tottenham starting the new season well.
Frank's side have won their first two league matches, beating newly-promoted Burnley 3-0 at home in the season opener and then defeating Manchester City 2-0 away last weekend in an eye-catching display.
In Frank’s first competitive match as Spurs manager earlier this month, the team drew 2-2 in the UEFA Super Cup against reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, before losing in a penalty shootout.
What has struck fans in the three matches so far is that the team looks more solid defensively, even though the back line is unchanged from last season.
On how he has found life at Tottenham so far, Frank described it as being “super exciting” and hectic.
Asked about the biggest challenge of managing a “Big Six” club, he said that there is more attention on Tottenham than he was used to at Brentford.
“But I would like to say that it's not affecting me too much, because I just try to focus on what's happening out there on the pitches … make sure we train well, make sure we prepare the team good,” he added.
“Hopefully (we) win a lot of football matches. And that's what I would focus on.”
Frank spoke to CNA a couple of hours before the league phase draw for the Champions League, where each team will face eight opponents to decide which of the 36 clubs advance to the knockout stage.
Asked whether there are some teams he would prefer to draw or avoid, he said: “I don’t think too much about it. Of course, I hope for a good draw.”
He admitted it would be personally interesting to face FC Copenhagen.
Frank began his coaching career at other clubs in the Danish capital, about 50km south of his hometown of Frederiksvaerk.
“I think that’d be good fun,” he said of a potential match-up with the Danish champions, who won a record 16th league title in May.
As it turned out, Frank got his wish as Spurs were drawn against FC Copenhagen, albeit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs’ other opponents in the league phase of the Champions League are Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco, Slavia Prague and Bodo/Glimt.
For the League Cup, Spurs will face League One side Doncaster Rovers at home in the third round.
The favourable draw against a side two tiers below the Premier League will give Spurs a chance to rest key players in what could be a hectic, 60-odd-game season.
Frank admitted that he will have to rotate the squad from time to time, while still trying to put out a strong team.
“I have a squad of players, and no team can win big things with only playing 11 or the same 11 players,” he said.
There’s also “good competition” for a lot of positions in the team, he added.
Tottenham have signed forward Mohammed Kudus, 25, from West Ham and defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha, 30, on loan from Bayern Munich.
Spurs have also added defender Kota Takai, 20, to their ranks, though unlike the other two signings, he is not expected to start for the first team.
With attacking midfielders James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski out with long-term injuries, the club have tried to beef up its squad in this area.
But it failed twice in quick succession to sign England internationals Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze, despite reportedly coming close to a deal both times.
Frank has repeatedly said that Spurs are “working very hard” to bring in players before the transfer window closes on Sep 1, but only if they can improve the squad.
ASIA FANBASE
Spurs have a large fanbase in Asia - largely thanks to their former captain, South Korean star Son Heung-min.
But the 33-year-old joined Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC earlier this month, ending a 10-year spell with Tottenham.
Asked if Son’s departure could affect support for Spurs in Asia, Frank said: “I understand that. But I hope the fans we have now are super excited about Spurs in general, no matter what nationality is playing in the team.”
He acknowledged that the Asian fanbase is “very important” for Spurs.
“We know we have a big fanbase out there in that region, and that makes me happy. That makes the players happy.”
It is perhaps no coincidence that since 2019, Spurs’ pre-season tours have all been to the Asia-Pacific region: South Korea in 2022, to Thailand, Singapore and Australia in 2023, South Korea and Japan in 2024, and Hong Kong and South Korea this year.
Tottenham also visited Singapore and China in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spurs used to make regular pre-season tours to the US where they also have a large fanbase, but they last visited in 2018.
Midfielder Maddison described the reception the team received on their arrival in Hong Kong last month as “mental”.
“You forget how big Tottenham is in Asia … obviously because of Sonny. He’s like a god over here.”
On whether Spurs would continue to do pre-season tours of Asia to boost its fanbase in this region, Frank said the choice of where the club goes each year is always a “big decision”.
“I think it's how can we make sure we cover all areas over the years?” he said.
“So it's not only Asia, it's not only US, it's not only Europe.
“(We want) all the fans we can get, we want it from all parts of the world.”
