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Turkey bring in Yildiz for Paraguay match
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Turkey bring in Yildiz for Paraguay match

Turkey bring in Yildiz for Paraguay match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Turkey Training - San Jose Park, San Jose, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Turkey's Kenan Yildiz during training REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Turkey bring in Yildiz for Paraguay match
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Turkey Training - San Jose Park, San Jose, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Turkey's Kenan Yildiz during training REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
20 Jun 2026 10:19AM
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SANTA CLARA, California, June 19 : Turkey brought in Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz to their starting lineup on Friday for their World Cup Group D match against Paraguay, who introduced Isidro Pitta into their attack.   

• Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Fenerbahce's Kerem Akturkoglu retain their places in the Turkey team.

• Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella gives Yildiz a start for the first time at this World Cup after he came on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat by Australia.

• Paraguay make two changes to the team that lost 4-1 to the United States, with Pitta leading the attack alongside Julio Enciso and Matias Galarza brought into the midfield.

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• Paraguay's English Premier League pairing Diego Gomez and Omar Alderete keep their places in the team.

• Co-hosts the United States beat Australia 2-0 in their earlier Group D match in Seattle on Friday to book their spot in the next round.

Lineups:

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir, Merih Demiral, Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kenan Yildiz,  Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Yuksek, Mert Muldur, Yunus Akgun, Ferdi Kadioglu

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Junior Alonso, Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Julio Enciso, Matias Galarza, Isidro Pitta

Source: Reuters
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