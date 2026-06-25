Türkiye's Montella urges respect for players after World Cup exit

INGLEWOOD, California: Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella urged fans and media to show greater respect for his players on Wednesday, saying they had given everything despite a disappointing World Cup campaign and should not be subjected to personal attacks.

Speaking a day before Türkiye's final Group D match against tournament co-hosts the United States, Montella mounted an impassioned defence of a squad already eliminated after defeats by Australia and Paraguay.

"I really ask you to respect them because they are our boys, they are our players, they are the future of football," the Italian told reporters.

Montella said many of the same players had helped Türkiye return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years and had delivered a string of notable results during his nearly three years in charge.

While acknowledging the team's shortcomings, he said criticism should be constructive rather than directed at individuals.

"I've seen personal attacks that I cannot accept," he said.

Montella said Türkiye had created chances and ranked highly in several attacking metrics during the tournament despite failing to convert performances into results.

"We could do something more, we could do better, but we tried with all our heart, with all our strength," he added.

The 52-year-old also signalled his determination to remain in charge, saying he would continue working with the same commitment as before.

Turning to Thursday's game, Montella said the U.S. would present a different challenge from Türkiye's previous opponents, describing the co-hosts as a possession-oriented and well-organised side.

"It will be a very difficult game," he said. "Probably one of the most difficult games."