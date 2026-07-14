United sign goalkeeper Darlow on two-year deal

July 14 : Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a two-year contract following his departure from Leeds United, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• The Wales international left Leeds after the expiry of his contract in June, having made 38 appearances for Daniel Farke's side since joining from Newcastle United in 2023 on a three-year deal.

• Darlow spent the early part of his career at Nottingham Forest, making 111 appearances, before a nine-year spell at Newcastle, where he played 100 matches.

• "I'm extremely proud to sign for Manchester United, I'm joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I'm really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards which this club demands," Darlow said in a statement.